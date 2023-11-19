Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.33% of Korn Ferry worth $34,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $35,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

