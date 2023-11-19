Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $108.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.