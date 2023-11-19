Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,092 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

