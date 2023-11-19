Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 8.5% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 74,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 68,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAC opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

