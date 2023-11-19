Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 3.7 %

BCS opened at $7.20 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.