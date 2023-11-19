Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO opened at $414.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
