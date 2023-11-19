Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 3,336 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in KT by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

KT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.