Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $486,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $2,948,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,380,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,433,000 after buying an additional 212,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.