Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $51,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $205.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average of $190.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.