Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires 4,091 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.23% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 145,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

USRT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 307,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

