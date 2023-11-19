Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.12. The stock had a trading volume of 721,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,361. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.