Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,178 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

