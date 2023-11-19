Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

