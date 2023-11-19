Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a PE ratio of -276.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

