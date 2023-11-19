McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 79,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.