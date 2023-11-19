Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,767,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,885. The stock has a market cap of $257.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

