Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Boosted by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,743,106.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $66,204,363 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.04. 14,519,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,275,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $861.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $338.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

