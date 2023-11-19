Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 30,545 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.49% of Regal Rexnord worth $49,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.7 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.43.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

