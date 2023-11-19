Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.49% of AECOM worth $57,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ACM opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.