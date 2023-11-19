Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 17,372 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 57.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 55.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $327.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.87 and a 200-day moving average of $307.95. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

