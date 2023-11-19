Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.56% of BlackBerry worth $50,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 171.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackBerry by 98.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,289,346 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.