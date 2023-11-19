Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,894,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554,195 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 5.13% of Denison Mines worth $53,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.79. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

