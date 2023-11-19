Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $47,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

