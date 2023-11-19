Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $47.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,324 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

