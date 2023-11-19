Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $47.84 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $407.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $411.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.