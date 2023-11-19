Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $47.84 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $407.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $411.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.69.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.