Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,083 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.17% of Lithium Americas worth $38,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 58.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 10.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 356,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LAC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

