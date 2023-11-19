Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,058 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Crane worth $39,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 100.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crane by 73.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at about $8,977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Crane by 109.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $106.58. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

