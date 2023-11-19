Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Exelon worth $39,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.