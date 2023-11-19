Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,143 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $41,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $76.44 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,095,968. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.