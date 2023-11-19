Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,143 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $41,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRNA opened at $76.44 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.70.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
