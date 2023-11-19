Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 40,478 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 879,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $38,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,852. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

