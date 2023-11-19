Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 904,173 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,122,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,173 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.56% of BlackBerry worth $50,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

BlackBerry Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

