Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $55,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $968.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $931.43 and its 200 day moving average is $934.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

