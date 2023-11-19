Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MIRM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MIRM stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 147,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,014,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

