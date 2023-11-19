Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Lowered to $37.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at $15,256,494.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,068 shares of company stock valued at $768,501. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

