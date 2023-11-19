Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

