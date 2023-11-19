Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $255.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

