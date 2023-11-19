Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. 4,594,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,303. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

