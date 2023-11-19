Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

