Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $444.68. The stock had a trading volume of 898,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,885. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

