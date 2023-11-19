Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $15.64 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Garmin worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $4,144,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 38.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.51. 1,453,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.