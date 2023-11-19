Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $25.63 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,815. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

