Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.90. 1,112,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.90.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

