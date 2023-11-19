Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 165.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after buying an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.63. 1,503,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,378. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

