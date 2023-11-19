Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $968.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,267. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $931.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $934.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

