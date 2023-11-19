Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

NYSE EW traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $66.90. 3,368,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

