Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $121.11. 3,032,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,749. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Raymond James cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

