Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.20. The stock had a trading volume of 860,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,757. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

