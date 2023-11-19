Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 214.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.42. The stock had a trading volume of 354,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.85 and its 200 day moving average is $503.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

