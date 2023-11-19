Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.0% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $27,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,801. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.20.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

